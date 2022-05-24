PM reappoints Dr Saeed as PKLI head

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reappointed Dr Saeed Akhtar as chairman Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) besides reviving the Board of Governors.
The prime minister took the decision in the PKLI Board of Governors’ meeting being convened on other day. Dr Saeed Akhtar has been recalled from the USA and reappointed as chairman PKLI, the PM’s Office said. Four years ago, Dr Saeed Akhtar had returned to the United States after the court proceedings and other issues. Now on the request of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Dr Saeed Akhtar had left everything behind in America and came back to Pakistan to join PKLI. Shehbaz Sharif, as the chief minister, had devised this plan to save liver and kidney patients from the high cost of treatment and travel difficulties abroad. The PTI-led previous government subjected the project to political vendetta, the PM’s Office said.
