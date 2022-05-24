 
close
Tuesday May 24, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Rivals can’t stop CM from public service: PMLN

By Our Correspondent
May 24, 2022

LAHORE:Deputy Secretary Information PMLN Punjab Imran Goraya has said that PMLN under the leadership of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif will continue its public service in Punjab. Opponents' efforts to stop Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz from public service will soon die down.

In a statement, Goraya said that PMLN is pursuing the agenda of providing maximum relief to low-income families. Under the leadership of Chief Minister, effective measures are being taken to provide facilities to needy people. The programme of providing a subsidy of Rs200 billion annually for the supply of cheap flour to the people is a manifestation of the people-friendliness of Chief Minister.

Comments