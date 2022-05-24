40 traffic wardens penalised

LAHORE:Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muntazir Mehdi has awarded punishments of forfeiture of service for two years to 40 traffic wardens for remaining absent from their duties on Monday. He issued orders of transfer of Safe City Monitoring officers Asif and Hasnain. The officers would not update about the laxity of being absent of wardens from their designated duty points. He had paid a secret visit to Lower Mall, Shera Kot, Wahdat Road, Niaz Baig and other sectors at a private vehicle.
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider paid a surprise visit to Outfall Road...
LAHORE:Despite announcement made by the provincial government, supply of subsidised flour has yet to be...
LAHORE:Deputy Secretary Information PMLN Punjab Imran Goraya has said that PMLN under the leadership of Hamza Shehbaz...
LAHORE:Pakistan is due to present Voluntary National Review of Sustainable Development Goals in July 2022 in the...
LAHORE:Preparations are in full swing for the Madeeha Gauhar Theatre Festival opening on Thursday .Ajoka actors are...
LAHORE:The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has initiated a series of sensitisation workshops with chief secretaries,...
Comments