40 traffic wardens penalised

LAHORE:Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muntazir Mehdi has awarded punishments of forfeiture of service for two years to 40 traffic wardens for remaining absent from their duties on Monday. He issued orders of transfer of Safe City Monitoring officers Asif and Hasnain. The officers would not update about the laxity of being absent of wardens from their designated duty points. He had paid a secret visit to Lower Mall, Shera Kot, Wahdat Road, Niaz Baig and other sectors at a private vehicle.