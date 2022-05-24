Case against Yasin Malik baseless: Shujaat

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain telephoned Mishal Malik, wife of Yasin Malik, leader of Kashmiri Liberation Front (KLF) and sought details about Yasin Malik.

Chaudhry Shujaat said that a baseless case was being tried against the great Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik and in this case he is not even being given access to a lawyer which is highly reprehensible. He said that the incidents narrated by the Kashmiri leader’s wife were based on facts. Yasin Malik has been bravely fighting India’s atrocities for the last 30 years. Yasin Malik has the support of not only Pakistani and Kashmiri but also Muslims all over the world. Ch Shujaat Hussain said that Modi government should refrain from cruel actions against Kashmiri leader, these tactics cannot suppress the spirit of independence of Kashmiri, Insha-Allah Kashmiris will continue struggle to achieve their independence. Ch Shujaat Hussain demanded that Yasin Malik should be released immediately.