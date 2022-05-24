Citizen robbed

Robbers looted a man, depriving him of his mobile phone and other valuables, on near Qayyumabad roundabout Korangi Road on Monday night. According to the citizen, Sikandar Habib, he was stuck in a traffic jam when two robbers knocked at his car window. As the victim wound his window down, the robbers snatched his mobile phone, wallet and car key at gunpoint and escaped.
In the Deep EndThe AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Anushka Rustomji, Sara Khan,...
Over a dozen rickshaws were gutted in a blaze in the Punjab Colony area on Monday. Two fire tenders were dispatched to...
Jafaria Disaster Management Cell , a non-governmental organisation, Founder Syed Zafar Abbas on Monday donated eight...
A milk seller was shot dead in Quaidabad on Monday. Rescuers transported the body of 22-year-old Tanvir, son of Tahir...
The Karachi police chief has directed his subordinates, especially investigating officers of criminal cases, to input...
The Special Investigation Unit on Monday claimed to have arrested several suspects involved in robberies and drug...
Comments