Tuesday May 24, 2022
Karachi

Citizen robbed

By Our Correspondent
May 24, 2022

Robbers looted a man, depriving him of his mobile phone and other valuables, on near Qayyumabad roundabout Korangi Road on Monday night. According to the citizen, Sikandar Habib, he was stuck in a traffic jam when two robbers knocked at his car window. As the victim wound his window down, the robbers snatched his mobile phone, wallet and car key at gunpoint and escaped.

