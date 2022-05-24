JDC provides eight walk-through gates to KU

Jafaria Disaster Management Cell (JDC), a non-governmental organisation, Founder Syed Zafar Abbas on Monday donated eight electronic walk-through gates to the University of Karachi.

The walk-through gates were handed over to acting registrar KU Professor Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari by Abbas. The KU administration had installed three e-walk-through gates at the Silver Jubilee Gate, two at Maskan Gate, two at Staff Gate and one at the new administration building. These e-walk-through gates had been given to the varsity by the JDC to ensure security for students, teaching and non-teaching staff and other visitors.