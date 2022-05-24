69 matric students caught cheating in exam

During the ongoing Secondary School Certificate Annual Examinations, vigilance teams and officials of the Board of Secondary Education Karachi caught copying 69 candidates at various examination centres in the city on Monday.

The students were attempting the English Compulsory Part-II paper. According to a BSEK official statement, vigilance officers and centre superintendents caught 69 candidates cheating in the paper.

The secretary caught seven candidates copying from Baldia Town Madrasa Faizul Islam Government Boys Secondary School, three students from Shah English Academy, Muzaffarabad Colony, Landhi, two candidates from Al-Saqib Public School Nazimabad, two candidates from Government Boys Secondary School Federal Capital Area, two candidates from Government Boys Secondary School Liaquatabad.

The vigilance officer caught copying four candidates from Girls Secondary School Saudabad, 12 candidates from Comprehensive Government Boys Higher School FB Area, four candidates from Everest Junior Higher School Gulshan-e-Aqba. In the evening shift, a vigilance team found 10 students from Madrasa Faiz Islam Government Boys Secondary School, Baldia Town, copying in the exam. The Complaint Cell has registered unfair means cases against these candidates.