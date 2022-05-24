LG re-polling: PMLN strengthens position in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The votes of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) tehsil chairmen - elect Baffa-Pakhal and Balakot increased after the re-polling on Sunday.

According to unofficial and incomplete results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the PMLN tehsil chairman-elect of Balakot, Ibrahim Shah, secured a total of 52,372 votes and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s aspirant, Mushtaq Khan, could secure 31,438 votes. In the Baffa-Pakhal tehsil, the votes of PMLN chairmen-elect, Sardar Shah Khan increased to a total of 42,330 votes and PTI’s aspirant Abdul Shakoor Lughmani could secure 32,068 votes.

In Sainabad Neighbourhood Council, Israr Khan Phool was elected chairman and could secure as many as 608 votes. In Schain village Council, Babu Nazir was elected chairman and secured 711 votes. The re-polling was held entirely in a peaceful environment and no untoward incident was reported from polling stations where re-polling was held across the district.

Our correspondent adds from Miranshah: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) candidate Ahmad Saeed won the election from Mir Ali subdivision while his rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sherbaz Khan remained ended as a runner-up. According to unofficial results, JUIF candidate Ahmad Saeed polled 14,305 votes while PTI candidate Sherbaz Khan obtained 10,384.