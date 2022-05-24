Control room set up in Galliyat to deal with forest fire incidents

ABBOTTABAD: The Forest Department, district administration and police on Monday set up an emergency control room in Galliyat to deal with the fire incidents.
Additional Assistant Commissioner Galliyat Amin ul Hassan visited Suri Bridge on Thandiyani Road, where a fire brigade was extinguishing forest fire. He directed tehsil revenue unit to identify the causes of fire and nominate the persons involved in it.
He said the district administration has also imposed Section-144 in the district and banned all sort of activities that could cause fire eruption in the forest. He urged the masses to cooperate with the district administration and Forest Department and contact the emergency control room on 09929310553, 1122 and police control room on 09929310033 in case of any fire incident in Galliyat.
SWABI: Senior lawyers paid rich tributes to their colleague late Fazle Rahim Khan at a condolence reference held at...
PESHAWAR: Chief Commissioner Afghan Refugees, Muhammad Saleem Khan on Monday inaugurated newly established Urban...
SUKKUR: In an unfortunate incident, five members of a religious group drowned to death while the search of two others...
MANSEHRA: The votes of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz tehsil chairmen - elect Baffa-Pakhal and Balakot increased after...
PESHAWAR: Journalists, university students and civil society activists have called for coordinated planning and...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court seeking the court’s intervention...
Comments