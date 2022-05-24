Control room set up in Galliyat to deal with forest fire incidents

ABBOTTABAD: The Forest Department, district administration and police on Monday set up an emergency control room in Galliyat to deal with the fire incidents.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Galliyat Amin ul Hassan visited Suri Bridge on Thandiyani Road, where a fire brigade was extinguishing forest fire. He directed tehsil revenue unit to identify the causes of fire and nominate the persons involved in it.

He said the district administration has also imposed Section-144 in the district and banned all sort of activities that could cause fire eruption in the forest. He urged the masses to cooperate with the district administration and Forest Department and contact the emergency control room on 09929310553, 1122 and police control room on 09929310033 in case of any fire incident in Galliyat.