Imran attacks country whenever it starts progressing: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sunday once again criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying that whenever Pakistan starts moving towards progress, he and his jatha launch an attack on the country.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “Decisions related to the destiny of 220 million people cannot be left in the hands of gangs and those who commit sedition.”The PMLN vice president added that it was now the time to stand firm against the hostility demonstrated by Khan and his followers towards the country.

Maryam’s tweet came in response to Khan’s announcement of his much-awaited long march on Islamabad.Speaking to journalists in Peshawar, the PTI chairman said that he would be leading the march from Peshawar and reaching the federal capital on May 25.