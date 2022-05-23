Budding women journalists trained

PESHAWAR: The Women Media Centre Pakistan arranged a five-day electronic media workshop for the budding woman journalists which concluded on Sunday.

Arif Yousuf, a former member of the KP Assembly from Peshawar, was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, he said political l leaders could give lofty ideas to the young generation to ready them for shouldering the future responsibilities.

He said there was a need to improve the political discourse, adding it was important to avoid false reports which created chaos.

The chief guest appreciated the efforts of the Women’s Media Centre for equipping young women journalists with the latest techniques to build their capacity. He distributed certificates among the participant of the training.