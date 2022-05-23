 
Monday May 23, 2022
Millions still marooned in BD

By AFP
May 23, 2022

Sunamganj , Bangladesh: North-east Bangladesh’s worst floods in nearly 20 years began receding on Sunday, but rescue workers were struggling to help millions marooned by extreme weather across the region that has killed around 60 people.

Floods are a regular menace to millions of people in low-lying Bangladesh and neighbouring northeast India, but many experts say that climate change is increasing the frequency, ferocity and unpredictability.

