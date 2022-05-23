 
Monday May 23, 2022
World

Jill Biden

By AFP
May 23, 2022

Panama City: The United States will increase aid to Latin America to combat HIV/AIDS, First Lady Jill Biden said on Saturday during a visit to Panama. Biden made the announcement while visiting the Casa Hogar el Buen Samaritano -- "The Good Samaritan Home" -- a shelter east of Panama City for people living with HIV.

