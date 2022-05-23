French minister

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron’s newly appointed minister in charge of solidarity and people with disabilities denied on Sunday allegations of rape from over a decade ago, revealed by an investigative website.
Damien Abad, a right-wing heavyweight, was a political coup for the centrist Macron in a cabinet shuffle announced on Friday to prepare for parliament elections next month. The next day, the Mediapart website reported a politics watchdog group created by members of France’s MeToo movement had informed prosecutors as well as Macron’s LREM party of rape claims against Abad by two women in 2010 and 2011.
