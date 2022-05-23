6 stolen bikes recovered

Rawalpindi Police have busted a three-member gang and recovered six stolen motorcycles and mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown, the police spokesman said.
Saddar Bairooni Police arrested three members of a motorbike lifting gang who were identified as Rafaqat, Faizan, and Irfan.
Police have registered separate cases against them and further investigation is in progress.
SP Saddar appreciated the police team and said that the accused will be challaned with solid evidence, arrest of the law depriving the citizens of their valuable assets can’t escape, he added. — APP
