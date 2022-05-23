Fiorentina beat Juve to reach Conference League

MILAN: Fiorentina will return to European football for the first time in five years after beating Juventus 2-0 to qualify for next season’s Conference League.
Alfred Duncan’s finish on the stroke of half-time and Nicolas Gonzalez’s late penalty gave Vincenzo Italiano’s side the win they needed to guarantee continental competition.
Fiorentina ensured seventh spot in Italy’s top flight, three points ahead of Atalanta who lost 1-0 at home to Empoli and miss out on Europe for the first time since Gian Piero Gasperini took over as coach in 2016.
Giorgio Chiellini made his final appearance in a Juve shirt in a typically feisty match between big rivals and he left the field with a bleeding head after a clash with Fiorentina forward Krzysztof Piatek in build up to Duncan’s winner.
BERLIN: Ten-man RB Leipzig lifted the German Cup at the third attempt on Saturday winning 4-2 on penalties having...
TULSA: Tiger Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship after limping to a nine-over par 79 in Saturday’s third round,...
PARIS: Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay at Paris Saint-Germain confirms the Qatar-backed club’s position of power...
KARACHI: No upset was seen as the DHA Inter-Departmental National Boxing Championship on Sunday entered the...
MONTMELO, Spain: World champion Max Verstappen overcame a sequence of problems to lead his Red Bull team-mate Sergio...
NEW DELHI: K.L. Rahul will lead India in the absence of top stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma next month in five...
Comments