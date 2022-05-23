LAHORE:The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,067 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, 19 people died, whereas 1,141 were injured. Out of this, 695 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 446 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.