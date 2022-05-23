Flop shows

Power shows of the PTI and the PML-N were held almost every other day in the last two weeks, which is quite unusual. One wonders how these parties managed to hold such expensive jalsas?

Political parties must realize that power shows are not going to give any relief to the poor. Huge amounts of money that were spent on these political gatherings could have been used for constructive purposes. This way, Pakistan’s poor might have witnessed some relief.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad