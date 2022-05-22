DCs reshuffled

LAHORE: As the PMLN Punjab government’s future hangs in the balance after the Supreme Courts’ decision and de-seating of 25 PTI dissident MPAs by the Election Commission of Pakistan, it has massively reshuffled Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and other officers across the province on Saturday.
The Punjab government has issued orders for the transfer and posting of 46 officers, including 24 Deputy Commissioners.
