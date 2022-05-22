All parties will have to talk to each other to save country from bankruptcy: Sarwar

DUBAI: Former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has categorically stated if general elections are held without electoral reforms, then defeated parties would stage protests again.

He was addressing the media in Dubai after reaching the Emirates. Pakistani businessman Malik Munir Awan and former Pakistan hockey Olympian Jaffar Hussain were also present at the press conference.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar advised all political parties to carry out electoral reforms with consultation otherwise new controversies would arise after the general elections.

Former governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar suggested that the present government should take tough decisions as soon as possible to save the country from bankruptcy. He said that if the prices of petroleum were not increased according to the international market, then the country would go bankrupt.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar also targeted the economic policies of the previous PTI government and said that the country was on the verge of bankruptcy due to wrong economic measures.

Condemning the arrest of former federal minister Shireen Mazari, Chaudhry Sarwar clearly stated that he had been condemning political victimisation in the past too. "No political party can be eliminated through political victimisation," he said citing the political history of the country. He reiterated that Imran Khan is a political reality of Pakistan such as PMLN, PPP and Maulana Fazlur Rehman are political powers of the country.

Regarding the judicial activism, the former governor of Punjab said that politicians should resolve the political issues themselves instead of courts. He said the courts should spend their time in resolving public cases but, he added, this is unfortunately not happening.

Replying to a question about the reason for differences with Imran Khan, Chaudhry Sarwar said that the role of governor is constitutional and it can be run only in accordance with the prevailing laws. He said that extra-constitutional measures would paralyse the country's system. Referring to former chief minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar, he cited that the resignation could not be accepted before submitting the resignation. He further added that when Usman Buzdar rendered his resignation on March 31, he accepted it on the same date.

While appreciating the courageous politics of the present Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he said that the party leadership was still moving forward with great wisdom even after brutal murders of their party workers and leadership, including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and other family members of the Bhutto family.