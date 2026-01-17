Meghan Markle fulfills fan wish as she joins viral 2106 trend
Meghan Markle joined a viral Instagram and TikTok trend on Friday
Meghan Markle on Frida joined the the viral social media trend by posting her own throwback to Instagram.
The Duchess of Sussex shared a black-and-white video from the present day, where she's seen dancing in a field with her husband Prince Harry.
The caption revealed that the clip was filmed by their, Princess Lilibet. Few people know that the former Suits actress joined the Instagram and TikTok trend after a fan wished she would also join it.
Notably, the Duchess of Sussex liked the fan page's Instagram post featuring her old photos and also became part of the trend only an hour later.
Those who follow Meghan's social media know that she rarely reacts to Instagram posts. The Duchess of Sussex recently ignored Kris Jenner's Instagram post featuring her granddaughter Chicago's birthday. Chicago is the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
Some believe that she did not engage due to an alleged rift which erupted after Harry and Meghan Markle asked Kris Jenner to remove their photos from her social media.
The royal couple's photos with Kim Kardashian and her mother were taken at the birthday party of Kris Jenner.
