'Harry Potter' star Brendan Gleeson reluctantly addresses JK Rowling's trans views

Senior Harry Potter star shares thoughts over stars calling out JK Rowling over trans views

Brendan Gleeson is sharing his take on Harry Potter writer J.K. Rowling’s stance on trans rights, how he manages in the industry without conventional good looks.

Gleeson is currently promoting his upcoming film H is for Hawk, which is based on Helen Macdonald’s bestselling memoir

Gleeson, who played the erratic and quirky Professor Moody in the Harry Potter films, was asked for his thoughts on stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint calling out author J.K over her controversial views about trans women.

"I think this is what we can best do as artists: show people that they’re better off being compassionate, being kinder,” he replied in the interview with The Independent.

"And it doesn’t mean that you can’t have a slag about somebody, because you don’t have to turn into sort of a wellness factory. What you have to do is just literally believe in the goodness of people, that people only want a chance to live good lives. I really believe that’s what they want to do. Most people. All across the world," he replied, avoiding to directly address the topic.

Elsewhere, the Oscar-nominated star of The Banshees of Inisherin was asked if he finds it liberating not to have to deal with backlash over aging and loss of looks like the conventionally good-looking stars have to do.

The actor, who has previously dubbed himself as not a "pretty face," went on to praise his Banshees of Inisherin costar Colin Farrell and The Shining star Jack Nicholson.

"It’s really funny to see women’s reactions to him," he said of Farrell. "They literally blush. He only has to walk in. It’s insane, but it’s a gift to the world, because he’s not a d***. He’s actually a really cool person underneath it all."

"People like Farrell and Nicholson are so great at what they do. They’re such brilliant actors. And then this other thing helps,” he added while grinning.

"So if you haven’t got that, you just do the other bits," he remarked pragmatically.

In H is for Hawk, Brendan Gleeson plays real-life photojournalist Alisdair Macdonald. The film follows his daughter Helen’s grief journey after his death. The film will be released in the U.K. on February 23.