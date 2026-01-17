Kianna Underwood's death marks fourth Nickelodeon-related loss in weeks, 9th since 2018

Kianna Underwood was the fourth Nickelodeon-related figure who died within about six weeks of each other at the end of 2025 and start of 2026 and ninth who left this world since 2018.

Before her death in a hit-and-run accident on Friday, Guy Moon (composer for Nickelodeon cartoons) died this month at age 63, Jim Ward (The Fairly OddParents) passed away in December at age 66 and Jeff Garcia (voice of Sheen from Jimmy Neutron) breathed his last month at age 50.

Notably, Michelle Trachtenberg, a well-known actress who started as a child on Nickelodeon, died at 39 in February 2025, and Tony Germano, a voice actor, died in November 2025 at 55 after a fatal fall at home.

Cody Longo, who started in the Nickelodeon mini-series Hollywood Heights, died in February 2023 at 34.

Jansen Panettiere, an actor and voice actor, breathed his last at 28 in February 2023, and Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants, died in 2018 at age 57.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Kianna Underwood was identified as the victim in a terrible hit-and-run collision that left her dead after she was dragged down two Brooklyn blocks early Friday morning.

The outlet reported that the 33-year-old, who appeared on the 2005 series All That, suffered severe trauma to her head and torso ... when a gray vehicle, driven by an unknown suspect, was traveling west on Pitkin Avenue and struck her as she crossed the street at Pitkin and Mother Gaston Blvd.



