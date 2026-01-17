Kate Middleton dashes through rain at Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton was spotted running in rain at Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton was spotted braving the rain during the Changing of the Guard at Windsor Castle on Thursday.
The Princess of Wales was seen rushing, holding an umbrella with an aide, in the background of a video of The Changing of the Guard.
The future queen was clad in a crimson dress which she wore for a reception at Windsor Castle honoring England's Women's Rugby team.
The Princess of Wales, who is Patron of the Rugby Football Union, received the Red Roses following their World Cup win in September 2025.
To greet the women, who won the World Cup last September, she wore a crimson Alexander McQueen suit with an asymmetrical front.
After the reception, Kensington Palace shared her photos on social media with the caption, "A great day hosting Women’s Rugby World Cup winners @redrosesrugby today at Windsor! Congratulations to you all - what an achievement!"
