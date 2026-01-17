Princess Eugenie becomes second royal after Meghan to feature in viral trend

Princess Eugenie featured in a friend's social media post joining the viral 2016 Instagram. She became the second member of the British royal family to join after Meghan Markle.

Eugenie, however, did not share the post from her own account unlike the Duchess of Sussex who shared a video with husband, Prince Harry. According to the caption, the video was filmed by the couple's daughter, Princess Lilibet.

The second daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, was spotted in Natalie Pinkham’s Instagram post, where she was standing alongside Sarah-Jane Mee and the late Caroline Flack.

Pinkham captioned the post: “Oh, 2016, you were special. Just when I thought I couldn’t possibly love another kid as much as Wilf, along came Willow (16 months apart).

"Thank you lovely lot for inspiring a reflection a decade on. Turns out the right kind of scroll is good for the soul," she wrote.








