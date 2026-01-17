Prince William's latest move reveals rift is strong with Prince Harry

Prince William hires crisis manager amid rift with Prince Harry

Prince William hired a crisis manager, Liza Ravenscroft, in the wake of reports that his relationship with his brother, Prince Harry, is still estranged.



A cursory look at her experience shows she works "arm in arm with big names facing their toughest times,” helping clients "get past an issue as quickly as possible with minimum dents.”

But a report in The Mirror raises questions about why the future king hired the crisis management specialist in a non-crisis role.

Dr Tessa Dunlop, a royal expert, claims the reason might be the Duke of Sussex, who is on the cusp of regaining his security, opening the way for him to visit his home country more frequently with his family.

Given that the Prince of Wales is reportedly not open to reconciliation with his brother, despite their father King Charles's wishes, the PR adviser may have been hired to work on lessening his stance against his sibling.

But the expert raises a question about how successful this would be, given that William is reportedly not known for following instructions. His ignoring of the advice not to travel with Prince George on a helicopter, for example.

"How do you make England’s untouchable heir-to-the-throne do something he doesn’t want to do?" Tessa pens in The Independent.