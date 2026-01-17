Kate Middleton 'overjoyed' over THIS news about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were invited by Spencer family

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William breathed a massive sigh of relief after they received confirmation that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, would not be "ruining" their celebrations.

The confirmation that Meghan and Harry would not be travelling to Britain for Christmas was met with "total joy" from the rest of The Firm, the insiders have claimed.

The OK!, citing the insiders, has reported the possibility that Meghan and Harry would return to UK for Christmas on the invitation of Earl Spencer caused "major unease" among senior royals.

The California-based royal couple and their children Archie and Lilibet would have grabbed headlines over the festive period and distracted from events such as the royal family's traditional church service visit in public and Kate's annual televised carol service if they had returned to UK.

The insider said: "The holiday period has always been fiercely protected as private family time for William and Catherine.

“The prospect of Meghan and Harry re-entering the scene so abruptly was profoundly destabilizing for them, and they were overjoyed when they heard they would not be coming to Britain. When they got confirmation they weren't coming from security sources, they breathed a massive sigh of relief."

The close confidant said Kate and William were also relieved as they are committed to protecting the calm they have built around their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.