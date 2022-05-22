Five excise officials suspended

Bureau report
PESHAWAR: Five officials of the Excise Department were suspended after they allegedly arrested a local for filming the premises of their police station through a drone camera.
An official said the director general Excise suspended five officials including two ASIs and ordered an inquiry against them. The notification said the suspension was ordered after a surprise visit by the chief minister.
An official said the Excise and Taxation Department arrested one Tariq, who was allegedly filming the premises of the excise police station via a drone.
The arrested man later proved to be a political worker, after which action was taken against the officials.
HARIPUR: The members of District Vigilance Committee DVC, must ensure individual and collective monitoring of...
Hasbanullah : KHAR: Political activists, social figures and traders held another grand jirga on Saturday and urged the...
TAKHTBHAI: Four proclaimed offenders along with seven accomplices were arrested with contrabands in the district on...
HARIPUR: A man was killed when a member of the rival group resorted to open fire during a jirga in Bariyan village in...
PESHAWAR: The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sent a friendship message in the form of a song to their Chinese brothers...
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Saturday said forests were an asset to the...
Comments