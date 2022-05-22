Five excise officials suspended

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Five officials of the Excise Department were suspended after they allegedly arrested a local for filming the premises of their police station through a drone camera.

An official said the director general Excise suspended five officials including two ASIs and ordered an inquiry against them. The notification said the suspension was ordered after a surprise visit by the chief minister.

An official said the Excise and Taxation Department arrested one Tariq, who was allegedly filming the premises of the excise police station via a drone.

The arrested man later proved to be a political worker, after which action was taken against the officials.