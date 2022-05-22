Bruyne, Foden win player of the year awards

LONDON: Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was named the Premier League’s Player of the season on Saturday, with his team-mate Phil Foden taking the Young Player prize for a second successive year.
De Bruyne has notched a career-best 15 league goals and 13 assists to secure the fans’ award for the second time after also winning it in 2019-20.De Bruyne, 30, was chosen after the votes from the public on the Premier League website were combined with those of the 20 Premier League club captains and a panel of football experts.The Belgian finished above City team-mate Joao Cancelo, Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min.
“To win this award for a second time is an achievement that I’m really proud of,” De Bruyne said.
“There is so much quality in the Premier League and it is a pleasure to be nominated with so many other great players who have had incredible seasons for their clubs.”
De Bruyne also claimed the honour in 2019-20 and joins Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Vidic in winning it more than once.
