The most recent decisions by the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding dissident members of the PTI have pushed the Punjab government in a state of deep uncertainty. Even if Hamza Shehbaz retains his chief ministerial seat, he cannot rule the province effectively. The best way, in this scenario, is to dissolve the Punjab Assembly after Hamza’s re-election and go for a fresh mandate. In this way, the pressure on the government of Shehbaz Sharif will also be relieved to a certain extent as the leadership of the PTI will get caught in elections in Punjab, and the long march will be postponed.
This step will also give an opportunity to Shehbaz Sharif to convince his allies to go for early elections as it is difficult for him to govern in the present economic crisis.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
It is time someone informed our former prime minister that it is simply reprehensible to show your followers that the...
It is quite sad to know that a delegate of Pakistani-Americans has visited Israel. These officials should not have...
It would have been a magnanimous gesture of Imran Khan to acknowledge the positive attitude of Bilawal who defended...
When countries are at war, only weapon sellers win. No country wins any wars; only private weapon manufacturing...
This refers to the news report, ‘SC can’t oversee prosecution depts: ex-AGP’ . In our country where political...
The world’s largest pine nut forest that is located in Balochistan’s Sherani district has caught fire that has...
Comments