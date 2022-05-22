The most recent decisions by the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding dissident members of the PTI have pushed the Punjab government in a state of deep uncertainty. Even if Hamza Shehbaz retains his chief ministerial seat, he cannot rule the province effectively. The best way, in this scenario, is to dissolve the Punjab Assembly after Hamza’s re-election and go for a fresh mandate. In this way, the pressure on the government of Shehbaz Sharif will also be relieved to a certain extent as the leadership of the PTI will get caught in elections in Punjab, and the long march will be postponed.

This step will also give an opportunity to Shehbaz Sharif to convince his allies to go for early elections as it is difficult for him to govern in the present economic crisis.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi