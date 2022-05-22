 
Memories of the past

May 22, 2022

This refers to the article, ‘Dangers of populism’ (May 20) by Javid Husain. One is reminded of another such leader whose refusal to accept the results of the only genuinely fair elections in the country’s history ultimately resulted in the breakup of the country.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi

