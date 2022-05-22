10 alleged outlaws rounded up in District West

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 10 outlaws during raids in various areas of the city.

SSP West Farrukh Raza said the suspects included robbers, drug peddlers and those involved in other street crimes, adding that one of them was nabbed in an injured condition after a shootout with personnel.

The injured suspect, identified as Bilal Khan, was arrested by the Iqbal Market police. His accomplice Zahid was also taken into custody and pistols, snatched mobile phones, cash and a motorcycle were seized from their possession.

Another suspect, Farhan, who was allegedly involved in a robbery within the Iqbal Market police station, was also caught and illicit weapons were found on him. The Orangi Town police arrested Usman Khan, said to be involved in street crime, and illegal arms and ammunitions were seized from him.

The Peerabad police busted a three-member gang involved street crime and drug-peddling in the area. The suspects were identified as Bahadur, Muhammad Yusuf and Ismail Khan. Illegal weapons, hashish weighing over one kilogramme and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from their possession.

The Mominabad police rounded up three drug dealers, named Muhammad Akbar, Qasim and Karim Bakhsh, and seized narcotics from them.

Cases have been registered against the suspects at the relevant police stations and futher investigations were underway.