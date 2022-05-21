Khattak hopes Imran will become PM again

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial president Pervez Khattak hoped on Friday his party chief Imran Khan would be re-elected as prime minister after his party wins a two-thirds majority in the next general election.

“The masses have rejected the imported government and nobody will be able to block the way of the sea of people as a result of the call for the long march to Islamabad be given between 27th or 29th of May,” he said while speaking at the party workers convention where other party leaders were present as well.

Coming down hard on the rulers, he said most of those who were part of the present government had cases against them in the court of law and had obtained bails.

Pervez Khattak asked how those who were on bails could run the government, adding even Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was among such what he said tainted people.

He said the present government was a fragile one which had been installed after acquiring a thin majority in the legislature.

Pervez Khattak, who has served as a chief minister and defence minister in the past, said the Election Commission of Pakistan had de-seated 25 lawmakers of the Punjab Assembly from PTI who had turned turncoats which, he said, was a historic decision.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Sharif had no right to rule the country and Punjab, adding fresh election was the only option left to the rulers.

Pervez Khattak advised the party workers to reach the federal capital after Imran Khan gave the call for the long march. “We want to prove to the world that we Pakistanis are not the United States slaves,” he added.