Fire in Zhob getting out of control: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman has said the fire ravaging the Sherani district of Zhob, Balochistan, is getting out of control and the provincial government should take cognizance of its repercussions.

“The pine nut trees are burning and three deaths have been reported. The NDMA has provided a helicopter for the mission, now the provincial governments needs to apprise the federal government of what is been done there," she remarked while chairing the second meeting of the PM's Taskforce on Global Warming and Heatwave at the Ministry of Climate on Friday. The meeting was attended by Federal National Food Security Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, the secretary Information, NDMA and provincial secretaries.

Sherry was apprised of the establishment of a central coordination unit. “This unit will ensure inter-provincial coordination and allow the federal government to stay updated on the current climate change situation throughout the country,” she was informed.

The meeting advised the Livestock Department to adopt a proactive approach in providing information on heatwave and water scarcity affecting the livestock. The Ministry of Water Resources was directed to provide information on the current water situation in the country so that prompt decisions could be taken.

Provincial chief secretaries informed the meeting of the water situation in their regions. The Sindh chief secretary reported that high water stress was being faced by the province. The issue of shutting down tubewells to preserve ground water was also discussed in the meeting.