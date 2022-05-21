Imran’s conspiracy theory exposed by Bilawal: JI chief

LAHORE: Jamaa-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further exposed the so-called US conspiracy to remove Imran’s government, when the FM told the US media that the then PM Imran’s visit to Russia was a contemplated policy of Islamabad.
“Nobody can believe Imran Khan unless he makes the letter public or a high-level inquiry commission will be constituted,” he said, while talking to The News on Friday. To a question, he replied that early polls are a good option but not without making tough electoral reforms comprising strict implementation of the Articles-62 and 63, making ECP independent.
