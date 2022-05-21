 
Money-laundering case: PM, CM likely to appear before court today

By Our Correspondent
May 21, 2022

LAHORE: The court will hear the money-laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz, Punjab Chief Minister, today (Saturday). It is learnt Shehbaz and Hamza are likely to attend the hearing. Their indictment is due before a special court. Both are on interim bail in the case.

