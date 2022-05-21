 
Saturday May 21, 2022
Top Story

Only national govt can resolve crises: Zardari, Fazlur Rehman

Fazl and Zardari agreed that only a ‘national’ government could steer the country out of crises, caused by the previous government

By Our Correspondent
May 21, 2022
JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari talking to media on May 20, 2022. Photo: Screengrab of a Twitter video
ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a meeting at Zardari House on Friday.

They said Pakistan was their first priority, and they would take all steps needed for its betterment in consultation with all member parties of the ruling alliance. According to a statement issued after the meeting, both sides also resolved that all decisions would be made in consultation with the coalition government and the practice would continue in future also.

They agreed that only a ‘national’ government could steer the country out of crises, caused by the previous government. The meeting was part of the consultations going on between the ruling coalition partners. On Thursday, Asif Zardari had a meeting with former prime minister and president PMLQ Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Comments

    Hassan commented 17 hours ago

    (They say: only a ‘national’ government could steer the country out of crises, caused by the previous government.) At present whose Government is ruling country. Bunch of PDM are NOT NATIONALS? They themselves do not understand, what they are talking about.

    Muhammad Iqbal Khan commented 14 hours ago

    Why did they forget the two years of coronavirus crisis throughout the world while Pakistan successfully came out of that? The current GDP growth is 5.97% according to Dawn.com yesterday where the credit goes to the PTI government. The dollar was 189. Dollar reserves were 22 billion.

