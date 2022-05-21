ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a meeting at Zardari House on Friday.
They said Pakistan was their first priority, and they would take all steps needed for its betterment in consultation with all member parties of the ruling alliance. According to a statement issued after the meeting, both sides also resolved that all decisions would be made in consultation with the coalition government and the practice would continue in future also.
They agreed that only a ‘national’ government could steer the country out of crises, caused by the previous government. The meeting was part of the consultations going on between the ruling coalition partners. On Thursday, Asif Zardari had a meeting with former prime minister and president PMLQ Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.
MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday performed the ground-breaking of Swat Motorway Phase-II.The 80km long...
ISLAMABAD: In a recent development, Islamabad and Beijing have agreed upon the return of Pakistani students to Chinese...
LAHORE: The court will hear the money-laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz,...
Asad said Imran Khan was waging jihad to cleanse politics of filth like buying and selling of conscience to make money...
The court accepted the pleas for hearing and issued notices to the parties — seeking their reply — for May 25
KHAR: The police on Friday arrested 28 accused a day after a mob stormed the Nawagai Police Station and killed a...
Comments
Hassan commented 17 hours ago
Reply 2 0
Muhammad Iqbal Khan commented 14 hours ago
Reply 3 1