JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari talking to media on May 20, 2022. Photo: Screengrab of a Twitter video

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a meeting at Zardari House on Friday.

They said Pakistan was their first priority, and they would take all steps needed for its betterment in consultation with all member parties of the ruling alliance. According to a statement issued after the meeting, both sides also resolved that all decisions would be made in consultation with the coalition government and the practice would continue in future also.

They agreed that only a ‘national’ government could steer the country out of crises, caused by the previous government. The meeting was part of the consultations going on between the ruling coalition partners. On Thursday, Asif Zardari had a meeting with former prime minister and president PMLQ Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.