Saturday May 21, 2022
Edible oil price surges

By Our Correspondent
May 21, 2022

LAHORE:In the local wholesale market, the price of one kg of first grade and second grade ghee and one liter of cooking oil has gone up by Rs20 per liter. The price of second grade one kg ghee packet and cooking oil has gone up by Rs10 to Rs475 and at retail level it has gone up to Rs485. Traders blamed rupee-dollar disparity as main reason behind price hike of edible oil.

