May 21, 2022
Karachi

CITY PULSE

May 21, 2022

A housewife’s struggle

The Karachi Press Club will highlight the struggle of a housewife, Kulsoom Sohail, against dictatorship at an event at 5pm today. Speakers, including family members of Kulsoom, will share the hardships she faced and struggle she committed while her husband, activist and journalist Sohail Sangi, was in jail and being tried at military courts.

