CITY PULSE

A housewife’s struggle
The Karachi Press Club will highlight the struggle of a housewife, Kulsoom Sohail, against dictatorship at an event at 5pm today. Speakers, including family members of Kulsoom, will share the hardships she faced and struggle she committed while her husband, activist and journalist Sohail Sangi, was in jail and being tried at military courts.
West Zone Deputy Inspector General of Police Nasir Aftab has met the members of the Ismaili community and assured...
After getting ousted from the government through a no-confidence motion, former prime minister Imran Khan has come up...
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi has expressed anger at the economic and energy...
The K-Electric has been taking action against theft of electricity across the megacity. Every day, teams from each of...
The Board of Secondary Education Karachi on Friday caught 41 candidates copying during the Secondary School...
Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon has said the police of District Shaheed Benazirabad has...
