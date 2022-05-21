41 more students caught cheating in matric exams

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi on Friday caught 41 candidates copying during the Secondary School Certificate Annual Examinations at exam centres across the city.

On Thursday, board officials and vigilance teams had registered 52 cases of unfair means against those students who were involved in copying. On the third day of the matriculation exams, students were attempting the Food and Nutrition Part I and Computer Studies Optional Part-I when the complaint cell of the board received information that 18 fake candidates were participating in the exams in Landhi and Korangi instead of the original candidates.

After receiving the complaints, board officials caught 23 copying candidates at examination centres. The candidates were suing their mobile phones for cheating, according to an official statement issued by the BSEK on Friday.

In the morning shift, the centre superintendent seized cheating materials and mobile phones from two candidates from the Government Boys Secondary School FC Area, while cases of use of unfair means were registered against six people at the Government Boys Secondary School No. 1 Korangi.

In the evening shift, 15 students were caught copying at the Government Boys Secondary School Landhi, 2, at Aziz Government Boys Secondary School Korangi, and one student at the Government High School Korangi.

Likewise, six candidates were caught using cheating material to solve their papers at Ibrahim Ali Bhai Government Boys Secondary School Nishtar Road, three candidates at the Government Boys Secondary School Landhi, three candidates at Aziz Government Boys Secondary School Korangi, and three at the Government Comprehensive School Korangi.

BSEK Chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah asked the superintendent of examination centres to perform their duties with due attention and verify the presence of all candidates to deal with any illegal interference from outside elements.