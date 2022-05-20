President Alvi for developing intellectual capabilities in emerging technologies

Islamabad : President Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday urged the need for accelerated efforts to develop intellectual capabilities in the field of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Data Analysis, Cyber Security, and Space Technology to increase the pace of national development.

He made these remarks while talking to the participants of the Senior Officer Leadership Course, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Addressing the participants, the president stressed that teaching and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) should adopt a proactive approach to effectively respond to market needs for skilled professionals in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

He said that Pakistan had a low enrolment rate in universities, as compared to other countries in the region, which needed to be increased by adopting online and hybrid modes of education.

The president highlighted that exponential changes were happening in the field of technology and Pakistan needed to enhance the pace of its decision-making to fully reap the dividends of the 4th Industrial Revolution.