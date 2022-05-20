CM lauded for giving great relief to people

LAHORE:PMLN MPAs Sadia Teymour, Samira Komal and Hina Pervez Butt have said that Hamza Shahbaz has given great relief to the people of Punjab by making flour cheaper.

In a joint statement issued here on Thursday, the PMLN MPAs said that the relief package on sugar and ghee would also be given in next few days. Only the sympathisers of the people have the ability to solve the problems of the people, they said adding those who cheat by taking votes from the people can never become the leaders of the people. According to the directives of the Chief Minister, cheap flour will be available in the whole of Punjab. The Punjab government is giving 200 billion subsidy on flour.

Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary Information PMLN Punjab Imran Goraya has appreciated Rs200 billion Relief Package granted on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz for the people of the province. He termed it a commendable step, which would significantly help to reduce price-hike and alleviate sufferings of the masses.