Delimitation report to be submitted to ECP on May 25

The ECP building in Islamabad. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The report of initially-proposed delimitation of constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies will be presented to the Election Commission of Pakistan on May 25.

In this connection, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja presided over a meeting, which was attended by the ECP members, secretary and other senior officials.

The ECP secretary briefed the meeting with regard to the ongoing work on the delimitation of constituencies and the progress so far achieved. He said the delimitation committees would present their reports on May 25 to the Election Commission under Section-19 of the Elections Act, 2017.

Moreover, a copy of the initial delimitation will be displayed for 30 days, from May 29 to June 28, and during this period, suggestions and objections could be submitted to the Election Commission, which will accordingly be entertained, while the decision will be announced from July 1 to July 30. The list of final delimitation of the constituencies will be published during the second week of August.



The Election Commission expressed satisfaction over the work so far done regarding the delimitation of the constituencies and emphasised that the entire exercise should be completed on merit and in accordance with the law.