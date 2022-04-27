Delimitation issue: SC orders fixing of PTI petition in open court

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday ordered fixing petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding new delimitation in open court after accepting Chamber appeal.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the appeal of PTI in Chamber against the registrar office objections and after rejecting the objections, ordered to fix it in open court. It is pertinent to mention here that PTI had challenged in the Supreme Court the schedule of Election Commission regarding new delimitation. The PTI had contended that till new census, there was no need of new delimitation, adding that the schedule of Election Commission was unconstitutional and prayed the apex court to direct the Commission and its secretary to ensure conducting of elections.

It had further prayed the apex court to direct the Commission to avoid any delay of holding elections. The Registrar office of the apex court however, had raised objections over the PTI petition and had returned it. The PTI than filed chamber appeal against the Registrar objections.