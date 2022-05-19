 
Thursday May 19, 2022
National

Shot dead

May 19, 2022

KHAR: A senior worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Nayag Road in Kamarsar area in Loy Mamond tehsil on Wednesday. Local residents said that unknown assailants opened fire on Mansoor Khan, who was senior PTI worker.

