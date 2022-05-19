Female drug pusher arrested; drugs seized

LAHORE: Harbanspura police arrested a female drug pusher and recovered 2kg charas from her possession. The accused identified as Shahzadi had a record of more than 50 cases. Samanabad police arrested Yaseen and Iqbal Town police arrested a bike thief Tahseen and one Haseeb involved in a case of fake cheque of Rs2 million.

arrested: CIA Police Lahore arrested 166 accused belonging to 50 gangs including 141 Category A proclaimed offenders this year.

As per SSP Investigation Lahore, at least 3995 cases were traced and challans of 2962 cases were filed in the courts. Twenty-two accused involved in murder and robbery were arrested and 11 dangerous accused were killed in eight police encounters. CIA traced four of the six cases of robbery and murder this year. 84 rifles and pistols, hundreds of bullets and cartridges were recovered from 81 suspects of illegal arms.

hit to death: A man was killed by a speeding bus in the Nawankot area on Wednesday. The victim identified as Bilal, 45, was crossing the road when a rashly-driven bus ran over him, resulting into his instant death. The victim’s family members staged a protest by placing the body on the road. The protesters dispersed after being assured of justice. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

body found: A decomposed body of a 35-year-old woman was recovered from a pond in the Manawan area here on Wednesday. Police shifted the body for autopsy and started investigation.