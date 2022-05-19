PTI gave nothing except inflation: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said Imran Niazi has snatched away employments of lacs of people, adding those claiming to make a new Pakistan did not give anything to the masses except price hike.

The CM expressed these views while talking to various parliamentarians here on Wednesday. He denounced that what to make a new Pakistan even the old Pakistan was ruined. He censured that instead of providing relief to the masses in PTI’s 3.75 years tenure, the masses have been subjected to inflation. The CM emphasised every step was taken in accordance with law and the Constitution and the government would follow the Constitution in future as well. The best working relationship exists with the allies in Punjab and everybody would be taken along in the journey of public service; he said and vowed to jointly serve the masses.

Imran Niazi and his cronies have played havoc with the Constitution and they are also responsible for destroying the economy, the CM said. The CM stated that the PPP is an ally of the government in Center and Punjab and both have jointly strived to get rid of incompetent government. Imran has defamed the institutions and they have even purloined every bite from the poor, he regretted. I have resumed the development journey from where my father had left it, Hamza said. CM revealed that all their attention is focused to provide welfare to the masses and vowed that we would bring comfort and ease in the lives of a common man.

Adviser to PM Qamar Zaman Kaira called on the CM to discuss matters of mutual interest and the political situation. Both condemned the undemocratic tactics employed by the PTI. Those met the CM included Nadeem Abbas, Riaz ul Haq, Muhammad Moeen Watto, Sardar Awais Laghari, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Ghazali Butt and Zeeshan Rafique.

MPA MEETS CM: PPP MPA from Rahim Yar Khan Ghazanfar Ali Khan met the CM to discuss the constituency related problems. MPA Zeshan Rafiq was present.

TAREEN GROUP: MPAs of the Jahangir including Nauman Langrial, Faisal Hayat Jabwana, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Lala Tahir Randhawa, Ajmal Cheema, Mian Khalid Mahmood and other personalities met the CM and discussed different matters of mutual interest.

PPP DELEGATION: PPP MPAs Syed Hassan Murtaza, Syed Haider Gillani and Makhdoom Usman Ahmad Mehmood called on the CM and discussed matters of mutual interest.

CLEANLINESS: Hamza Shehbaz has expressed his dissatisfaction over the cleanliness situation in the province, especially in Lahore.

He was chairing a meeting to review steps for improving cleanliness arrangements in the provincial metropolis along with examining proposals to devise a new cleanliness system.

The CM regretted that Lahore which once was a neat and clean city has been ruined in the last four years. As cleanliness was half of the faith, not only the posh localities but mohallas and streets should also be kept neat and clean because the provision of a clean environment to the common man is a collective responsibility of all of us, he said and directed that solid waste should be timely removed through existing resources and staff.

He also directed to identify a suitable piece of land for the new landfill site. The cleanliness arrangements should be daily monitored, he added.

The parliamentarians should be activated with regard to cleanliness arrangements at the level of union councils and the availability of LWMC staff should also be ensured, he stated. The CM directed for finalising a feasible plan for a permanent system of cleanliness and recommended that they should move forward on a fast track basis through short-term, medium-term and long term planning to achieve results.