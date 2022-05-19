Training held for faculty members of govt colleges

PESHAWAR: The Quality Enhancement Cell, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar, hosted One day training on “Undergraduate Education Policy” for the principals and faculty members of affiliated government colleges.

The training was held in collaboration with Post-Secondary Education Reform Unit (PERU) at Higher Education Commission, Islamabad and Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The training workshop was organized in connection with the series of training workshops being conducted in five different regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the affiliated colleges.

The colleges have implemented the AD Programmes and 4-year bachelor under the HEC’s implementation plan regarding the Higher Education Development in Pakistan to improve the conditions of teaching learning and research for enhanced access and quality.

A total of 55 faculty members from 10 affiliated Government Girls Colleges participated in the interactive workshop.

Vice-Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar Dr Naseem Akhtar was the chief guest while Dr Zulfiqar Gilani, programme specialist Academics, PERU, HEC was the guest of honour at the event.

Dr. Shafiq, Adviser QAC, HED, Imranullah Marwat, Director QAC, HED and Fazl-e-Hadi, Additional Director, Directorate of Higher Education, HED where also present at the training.

Dr Gilani and Dr Arshad Bashir conducted the training wherein different modules were taught regarding undergraduate education policy including the sequencing of courses, practical learning environments (internship & Practical Learning Labs), admissions.

Also, queries of the participants were discussed and the suggestions were also noted by the trainers.

Dr Naseem Akhter, VC, SBBWUP lauded the efforts made by the HEC, HED and SBBWU team.

Addressing the audience, she stated that SBBWUP held the honour of being the first university in KP to establish QEC’s in affiliated colleges.

She said the university had successfully completed training in all its affiliated colleges regarding the initiation and functioning of QEC to ensure provision of quality education in all the colleges through the support of Higher Education Commission, Islamabad; Higher Education Department KP and Directorate of Colleges KP.

“We are ready to put in efforts for all the initiatives taken for the promotion of female education in KP,” she said. Certificates were distributed among the participants of the event.