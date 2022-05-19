MoU signed on promotion of Japanese language, culture

LAHORE:Embassy of Japan’s Counselor Ryuji Lwasaki-san has said that they are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations with Pakistan which was a proof of longstanding friendship.

He expressed these views at a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) and the Pakistan-Japan Intellect Forum (PJiF) for the promotion of Japanese language and culture.

On this occasion, Associate Professor HCC Dr Zafar Ahmed, Vice President PJiF Sitara Arif, faculty members and students were present. In this address, Embassy of Japan Counselor said that despite the limited resources, Pakistanis have always extended the best hospitality to foreigners which were unique ability. He said that the agreement for the promotion of Japanese language and culture in Pakistan would further strengthen the ties. In his address, Dr Zafar highlighted the history and ongoing activities at HCC. Later, an MoU was signed by the parties.

Meanwhile, University of Management and Technology (UMT), Lahore and Pakistan-Japan Intellect Forum (PJIF) in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan (Islamabad) and Consulate General of Japan (Karachi) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to teach and promote Japanese language. The ceremony was attended by important dignitaries such as Mr Ryuji Iwasaki (Counselor, Embassy of Japan), Mr Syed Nadeem Shah (Honorary Counsel General of Japan in Balochistan) and Mr Nabeel Hashmi (Chairman AOTS). Dr Asif Raza, the Rector of UMT was also present along with notable members from the University faculty and staff.

The MoU was signed by Dr Abid Shirwani (DG UMT) and Ms Sitara Arif (VP PJIF). Mr Iwasaki arrived from Islamabad and was welcomed by the university faculty at the entrance of the building. National anthems of Japan and then Pakistan were played.