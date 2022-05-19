16 applicants get jobs in different departments on Ombudsman’s order

LAHORE:On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan, 16 applicants from different cities of the province have been provided regular government jobs in the offices of deputy commissioners and education, health, irrigation, building circle, local government & community development departments under Rule 17-A of The Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment & Conditions of Service) 1974.

Giving details in a statement issued here on Wednesday, a spokesman for the office of the ombudsman said Muhammad Faisal and Muhammad Junaid Riaz of Kasur, Ahmad Farid of Okara and Malik Kamran Zafar of Mianwali have been recruited as junior clerks in grade 11.

Similarly, Toba Tek Singh’s Muhammad Shehryar, Lahore's Hammad-ul-Hasan, Multan's Muhammad Ameer and Muhammad Riaz have been given the job of Naib Qasid on the orders of the ombudsman office. Meanwhile, Muhammad Afzal of Sheikhupura and Muhammad Irfan of Hafizabad have been provided with the job of Baildar on the orders of the ombudsman's office, the spokesman added.

The spokesman explained that Shan Altaf and Hussain Abbas from Toba Tek Singh have been recruited as tube well operators while Abdul Jabbar has been given the job of driver. The district education authority has appointed Muhammad Bilal, a complainant from Faisalabad, as a lab attendant, and the district health authority has provided the job of ward servant to Muhammad Zia Ullah of Mianwali.

Muhammad Arsalan of Lodhran has been recruited as a dispatch rider on a separate complaint submitted to the ombudsman office for employment under Rule 17-A, the spokesman said. The complainants have thanked Ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan for protecting their legal rights.

Uplift schemes reviewed: A meeting of Punjab Information and Culture Department was chaired by Deputy Secretary Culture Farhat Jabeen. Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi briefed the meeting on important issues. Annual development schemes were reviewed in the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Secretary Planning Faiza, Director General PILAC Dr Sughra Sadaf, Director Pukar Abrar Alam, Director Majlis Taraqqi-e-Adab Mansoor Afaq. Representatives of other subsidiaries of the department also shared their valuable views.